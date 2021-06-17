Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VALE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

