Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of WIT opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.45. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

