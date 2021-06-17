Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 2,344.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.50.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.04%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

