Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 702 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after buying an additional 597,691 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,429,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 349,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 416,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 263,788 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,872,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,591,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMAB opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMAB. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

