Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,133 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.18.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 34.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Qualys by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Qualys by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after buying an additional 107,752 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.