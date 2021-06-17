Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Short Interest Update

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the May 13th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,316 shares in the company, valued at $11,539,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,184. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Quanta Services by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,490. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

