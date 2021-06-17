Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Buys New Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $236.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $238.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

