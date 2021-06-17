Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.75 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,337. The stock has a market cap of $443.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20. Quantum has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quantum in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $136,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 815,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,077.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $144,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 292,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,929 shares of company stock worth $629,354. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

