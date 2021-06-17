QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QS. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Shares of QS stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.15.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $1,463,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in QuantumScape by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.