RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Trading 5.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. RadNet traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.98. Approximately 7,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 206,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 1.67.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

