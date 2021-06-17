Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.87. Rand Capital shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 342 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 22.59 and a quick ratio of 22.59. The company has a market cap of $46.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 239.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.