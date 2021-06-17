Ravi Narula Sells 57,000 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ravi Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of Ooma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50.

NYSE OOMA opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $510.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ooma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Ooma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ooma by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

