Raymond James Boosts Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Price Target to $51.00

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of BFS opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12. Saul Centers has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Saul Centers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Saul Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Saul Centers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

