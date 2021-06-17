RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $154 million-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $5.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.40. 101,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,563. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.32. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $8,470,484. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

