Reach (LON:RCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $274.00

Reach plc (LON:RCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 272.64 ($3.56), with a volume of 285863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.50 ($3.49).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCH shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Reach in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.55. The company has a market cap of £875.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

