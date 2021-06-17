Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Price Up 2.9% After Dividend Announcement

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 3,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 557,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $795,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

