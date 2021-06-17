REAL Price Tops $0.0651 on Major Exchanges (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. REAL has a market capitalization of $654,274.53 and $293.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00060814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.81 or 0.00762625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00083842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042155 BTC.

About REAL

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

