Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $41.28 million and $50,840.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.31 or 0.00775049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042346 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

