Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $52,476.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of REGN opened at $523.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.69. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.11.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.