Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.21

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 2436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 74.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,239 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after acquiring an additional 629,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at about $11,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

