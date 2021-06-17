renBTC Price Hits $38,526.52 on Major Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, renBTC has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $38,526.52 or 1.00042086 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $387.85 million and $5.16 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.62 or 0.00762445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00083797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042240 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 10,067 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

