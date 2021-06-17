Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nutrien Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion.

Separately, CSFB set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.40.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$76.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$41.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$72.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.40%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

