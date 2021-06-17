Research Analysts Offer Predictions for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for QCR in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $786.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

