Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) SVP Daniel Ouellet Sells 5,000 Shares

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RFP opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 3.18. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth $120,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.