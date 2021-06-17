Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) to Issue — Dividend of $1.00 on July 7th

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

NYSE RFP opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 3.18. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

