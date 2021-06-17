Reviewing Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) & UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Finance Of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of UWM Holdings Co. Class shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and UWM Holdings Co. Class’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and UWM Holdings Co. Class’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -2.39% UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A 91.54% 21.94%

Risk and Volatility

Finance Of America Companies has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM Holdings Co. Class has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Finance Of America Companies and UWM Holdings Co. Class, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance Of America Companies 0 0 0 1 4.00 UWM Holdings Co. Class 0 3 3 0 2.50

Finance Of America Companies presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.95%. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a consensus target price of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.20%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Summary

Finance Of America Companies beats UWM Holdings Co. Class on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

