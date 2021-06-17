Reviewing Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) & Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Gilead Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 2 3 0 2.33 Gilead Sciences 0 9 11 0 2.55

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $132.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.41%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $75.62, indicating a potential upside of 12.31%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -109.15% -25.47% -22.59% Gilead Sciences 1.18% 51.91% 14.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Gilead Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 58.04 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -35.65 Gilead Sciences $24.69 billion 3.42 $123.00 million $7.09 9.50

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Twist Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of hematology, oncology, and cell therapy patients. In addition, the company provides Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, an oral formulation for the treatment of chronic angina; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Pionyr; Tizona; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos; Janssen; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Gadeta; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Merck; and Novo Nordisk A/S. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.