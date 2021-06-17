Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 19.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $642.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 2.75. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CEIX. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

