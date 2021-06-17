Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $92.04 on Thursday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,521 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

