Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,176 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Unitil were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Unitil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Unitil by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL opened at $56.37 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $847.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

