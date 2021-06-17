Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,793 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,423 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

