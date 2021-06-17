Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,795 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADVM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,343,000 after buying an additional 240,618 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 602,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 600,965 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $357.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

