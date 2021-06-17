Richard R. Green Sells 4,252 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,576.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.