Richard R. Green Sells 4,252 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,576.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.84.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
