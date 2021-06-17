RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 586.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424,517 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $43,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 192,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

RLJ stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

