Robert L. Borden Sells 2,000 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Athene by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Athene by 4.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

