Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,323,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 1,571,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.81. 602,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $327.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.32. Roche has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $48.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHHBY. Erste Group lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

