Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 339 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

BUD opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.30. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

