Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 24,900 Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 30.0% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $202,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,755.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,725 shares of company stock valued at $959,574 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MYOV stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.88. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.