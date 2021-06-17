Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $483,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,234 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $282.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $191.59 and a 52-week high of $287.20.

