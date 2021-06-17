Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 216.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $107.09 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.40.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

