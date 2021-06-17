Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $54,379,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

