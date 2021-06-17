Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.95

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.95 and last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 119337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSI. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45. The company has a market cap of C$611.90 million and a P/E ratio of 14.52.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

