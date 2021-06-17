Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

XAIR stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 133.04%. Analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

