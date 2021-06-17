Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nel ASA presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $2.11 on Monday. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

