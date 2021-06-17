Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $88.52 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.