Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Up 61.7% in May

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the May 13th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 505,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,297,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 495,130 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 413,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 318,444 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,735,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 126,819 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RMT opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

