Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 418,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Devon Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 983,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 75,431 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 241,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Barclays raised their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

NYSE DVN opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

