Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,031 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,178 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.