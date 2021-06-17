Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $206,000.

AGIO stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,019 shares of company stock worth $1,710,567. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGIO. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

