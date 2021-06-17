S Robson Walton Sells 1,230,301 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,479,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $142,357,456.80.

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55.

On Wednesday, June 9th, S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $74,433,501.44.

On Monday, June 7th, S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06.

On Friday, June 4th, S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90.

On Tuesday, May 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43.

On Friday, May 21st, S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41.

On Wednesday, May 19th, S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25.

On Friday, March 19th, S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,550,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,101. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.66 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $236,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 113,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 61,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.7% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

